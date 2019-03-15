The Big Stories

Apple infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 15, 2019
(Reuters) - Mobile phone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday won a legal victory against iPhone maker Apple Inc, with a jury in federal court in San Diego finding that Apple owes Qualcomm about $31 million for infringing three of its patents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qualcomm last year sued Apple alleging it had violated patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life. During an eight-day jury trial, Qualcomm asked the jury to award it unpaid patent royalties of up to $1.41 per iPhone that violated the patents.

The case is part of a series of lawsuits around the world between the companies. Apple has alleged that Qualcomm engaged in illegal patent practices to protect a dominant position in the chip market, and Qualcomm has accused Apple of using its technology without compensation.

 

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Richard Chang)

Reuters Top News
