AT&T drops CBS channels from its cable systems

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Saturday AT&T Inc has removed CBS's television stations from the channels of DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T U-verse TV customers.

CBS Sports Network has also been removed nationally from DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, the company said in a statement.

"While we continue to negotiate in good faith and hope that AT&T agrees to fair terms soon, this loss of CBS programming could last a long time," CBS added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)