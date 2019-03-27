Austria's Kurz confirms link between Christchurch attacker and Identitarian Movement

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday confirmed that there was a financial link between the man who killed 50 people in mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand and the far-right Identitarian Movement in Austria.

Kurz said Austria was looking into dissolving the Identitarian Movement, which says it wants to preserve Europe's identity.

