Austria's Kurz confirms link between Christchurch attacker and Identitarian Movement

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday confirmed that there was a financial link between the man who killed 50 people in mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand and the far-right Identitarian Movement in Austria.
Kurz said Austria was looking into dissolving the Identitarian Movement, which says it wants to preserve Europe's identity.
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin)
