'Harlem Shake' creator plans to 'take action' against FCC for using song in net neutrality repeal video

Baauer, the creator of the viral song Harlem Shake has plans to “take action” after discovering Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai used his song in a net neutrality repeal promotion video.

Baauer, whose real name is Harry Rodrigues, learned about his music being used by the FCC when music producer and DJ Diplo alerted him of the clip on Twitter and he vows to do something about it.

“I’m taking action. Whatever I can do to stop this loser,” he wrote in a tweet.

The conservative news outlet The Daily Caller produced the video and it shows FCC Chairman Ajit Pai telling viewers all the things you’ll still be able to do on the internet after the FCC repeals net neutrality regulations.

The video uses Baauer’s 2012 viral track “Harlem Shake” in parts of the video to try and drive home their message that repealing net neutrality regulations isn’t a bad thing. The video appears to be aimed at millennials.

Baauer later provided an exclusive statement regarding the issue to Billboard Dance.

“I want to be clear that it was used completely without my consent or council,” Baauer said. “My team and I are currently exploring every single avenue available to get it taken down. I support Net Neutrality like the vast majority of this country and am appalled to be associated with its repeal in any way,” he added.

Mad Decent, the song’s record label also issued a statement saying they called for the video to be taken down and will take action if The Daily Caller doesn’t comply. The video has since been removed from their YouTube channel, but it can still be found on The Daily Caller’s Facebook page. The FCC has yet to issue a statement regarding the use of the song.

Daily Caller net neutrality video using Baauer’s “Harlem Shake”

On Thursday, the FCC voted in favor of repealing net neutrality regulations 3-2 despite pushback from most of the country. The repeal will give internet-service providers the ability to charge money to access certain types of content on the Web. ISPs will also be able to create "fast lanes" for certain sites.