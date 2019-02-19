Bernie Sanders to run for U.S. president in 2020: CNN

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said he will run for president again in the 2020 election, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and lost his bid for the party's presidential nomination in the 2016 White House race, made the announcement in an interview with Vermont Public Radio, according to CNN.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)
