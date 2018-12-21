GALLERY: The best photos of 2018

An Emirati falconer releases a falcon while on a hunting trip by Al-Marzoom Hunting Association at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi, on December 8, 2018.

Czech Republic's Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar perform on March 21, 2018 in Milan during the Pairs figure skating short program at the Milano World Figure Skating Championship 2018.

A Kunming dog yawns during a training exercise demonstration for the media at the Correctional Services Department (CSD) Dog Unit Headquarters in the district of Stanley in Hong Kong on February 27, 2018.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez(C) listens with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.

An Israeli injured woman, evacuated from her apartment that was set ablaze after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, arrives at the hospital on an ambulance, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, on November 12, 2018.

Rufus the Harris hawk is sprayed with water by handler Imogen Davies as she is interviewed by the media at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018

A Palestinian man wearing a Santa Claus outfit hands a flower to man in a wheelchair during a demonstration near the border between Israel and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 21, 2018.

Ito Mima of Japan, in action against Liu Shiwen of China, during the women's quarterfinal table tennis match at the Swedish Open Championships in Eriksdalshallen in Stockholm, Sweden on November 03, 2018.

People gather around candles and a US flag during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018.

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018.

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018.

A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 7, 2018.

Croatia players celebrate next to an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal against England during the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018.

Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2018.

Model Winnie Harlow arrives at the 71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France on May 15, 2018.

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018.

Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains in Men's Aerials during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 17, 2018.

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 24, 2018.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama s tand before their portraits and respective artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, after an unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC on February 12, 2018.

Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating during the Figure Skating on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

The casket of late U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018.

A woman is sprayed with tear gas by the riot police officer during the "yellow vests" protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.

Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018.

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018.

Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2018.

Simba, a nine-month-old lion, poses with Dominique (R) and Juliette Cases, owners of a small private zoo in Castiel, southwestern France, on April 27, 2018. The lion has been living with the Case family after its mother tried to eat him.

Revelers enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or 'Chupinazo' of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2018 in Pamplona, Spain.

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure advances up a residential street in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 27, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.

A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination on April 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cardi B Performs "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 7, 2018. During her performance, she officially revealed her pregnancy.

First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

A Palestinian uses slingshot during the "Great March of Return" demonstration with ''Fidelity to Khan Al-Ahmar'' near Israel-Gaza border at Al-Bureyc refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on July 13, 2018

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants leaps over Adrian Amos of the Chicago Bears for extra yardage during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's funeral ceremony held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in the Bronx, New York on June 27, 2018. Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a Bronx bodega and murdered by a group of gang members.

A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

Sotheby's employees pose with the newly completed work by artist Banksy entitled "Love is in the Bin," a work that was created when the painting "Girl with Balloon" was shredded by the artist.

Serena Williams of the United States argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in Queens, New York.

Cindy McCain, the wife of US Senator John McCain , kisses his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29, 2018, in Phoenix.

Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17, 2018 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence.

First Lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on October 6, 2018, during the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa.

Visitors celebrate in a beer tent on the opening day of the 2018 Oktoberfest beer festival on September 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The Oktoberfest lasts until October 7 and is the world's largest beer festival. The beer festival typically draws over six million visitors.

The year is over and we have seen some of the best photos of 2018 flood our newsfeeds because of so many things that have happened throughout the course of 2018.

The top photos of the year come from a variety of different topics ranging from breaking news to key moments political moments involving President Trump to historical events such as the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and funerals of former president George H.W. Bush and Senator John McCain. Not all of the best photos of 2018 are from serious news events. Sometimes the best photos of the year come from photographers capture serendipitous and other spontaneous moments that are visually appealing.

Best photos of the year: What makes a picture great?

The photographer plays a tremendous role when it comes to telling stories with images. While there are many photos that provide basic information such as adding context to a story, a great photo may go a step further by adding additional visual elements such as composition and lighting and other artistic components that contribute to enhancing a photograph.

Michele McNally, former assistant managing editor for photography at The New York Times says there are four key components that make a photograph great.

"The best news photographs work on many levels: historical, sociological, emotional and aesthetic. These are the images that stay with you. Not all situations provide these opportunities, but that is what we strive for," McNally said when asked about how the New York Times selects news photographs for news stories in a Q&A column from 2006.

Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers march during a mass rally on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2018. Credit: Getty Images

Best photos of 2018

Click through the gallery to see how photographers documented the events that helped shape this very long year.