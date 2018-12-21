The Big Stories

GALLERY: The best photos of 2018

This year was filled with outstanding news events. Here are some of the best photographs of 2018
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 21, 2018 Updated : December 21, 2018
    Visitors celebrate in a beer tent on the opening day of the 2018 Oktoberfest beer festival on September 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The Oktoberfest lasts until October 7 and is the world's largest beer festival.
    Visitors celebrate in a beer tent on the opening day of the 2018 Oktoberfest beer festival on September 22, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The Oktoberfest lasts until October 7 and is the world's largest beer festival. The beer festival typically draws over six million visitors. 

    Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

    First Lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids and sphinx on October 6, 2018, during the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa.
    First Lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on October 6, 2018, during the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa.

    SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

    Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17, 2018 in Spring Lake, North Carolina.
    Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17, 2018 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence.

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, kisses his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29, 2018, in Phoenix
     Cindy McCain, the wife of US Senator John McCain, kisses his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on August 29, 2018, in Phoenix.

    Getty Images

    Serena Williams of the United States argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open
    Serena Williams of the United States argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in Queens, New York. 

    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Sotheby's employees pose with 'Love is in the Bin' by British artist Banksy during a media preview at Sotheby's auction house on October 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
    Sotheby's employees pose with the newly completed work by artist Banksy entitled "Love is in the Bin," a work that was created when the painting "Girl with Balloon" was shredded by the artist.

    Jack Taylor/Getty Images

    A young girl watches the fireworks display during Territory Day celebrations at Mindil Beach on July 1, 2018 in Darwin, Australia.
    A young girl watches the fireworks display during Territory Day celebrations at Mindil Beach on July 1, 2018 in Darwin, Australia.

    Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

    A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.
      A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. 

    John Moore/Getty Images

    Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's funeral cerenomy held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bronx in New York, United States on June 27, 2018.
    Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's funeral ceremony held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in the Bronx, New York on June 27, 2018. Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a Bronx bodega and murdered by a group of gang members.  

    Getty Images 

    Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants leaps over Adrian Amos #38 of the Chicago Bears for extra yardage during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey
    Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants leaps over Adrian Amos of the Chicago Bears for extra yardage during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

    Getty Images 

    Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is vandalized on July 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
    Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is vandalized on July 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California.  

    Getty Images 

    A Palestinian uses slingshot during the "Great March of Return" demonstration with ''Fidelity to Khan Al-Ahmar'' near Israel-Gaza border at Al-Bureyc refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on July 13, 2018
    A Palestinian uses slingshot during the "Great March of Return" demonstration with ''Fidelity to Khan Al-Ahmar'' near Israel-Gaza border at Al-Bureyc refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on July 13, 2018


    Getty Images 

    President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit
     President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. 

    Getty Images 

    First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"
    First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border.

    Getty Images 

    Cardi B Performs "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 7, 2018. During her performance, she officially revealed her pregnancy.
    Cardi B Performs "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 7, 2018. During her performance, she officially revealed her pregnancy. 

    Getty Images 

    A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination April 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee
     A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination on April 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. 

    Getty Images 

    Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure advances up a residential street in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 27, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii
     Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure advances up a residential street in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 27, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.

    Getty Images 

    Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
    Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 during her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

    Getty Images 

    Revelers enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or 'Chupinazo' of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2018 in Pamplona, Spain.
    Revelers enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or 'Chupinazo' of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2018 in Pamplona, Spain. 

    Getty Images 

    A Crow plucks fur off panda's back for its nest in a zoo on April 09, 2018 in Beijing, China.
    A Crow plucks fur off panda's back for its nest in a zoo on April 09, 2018 in Beijing, China.
     

    Getty Images 

    Simba, a nine-month-old lion, poses with Dominique (R) and Juliette Cases, owners of a small private zoo in Castiel, southwestern France, on April 27, 2018. The lion has been living with the Case family after its mother tried to eat him.
    Simba, a nine-month-old lion, poses with Dominique (R) and Juliette Cases, owners of a small private zoo in Castiel, southwestern France, on April 27, 2018. The lion has been living with the Case family after its mother tried to eat him. 

    Getty Images 

    Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse before jury selection in his sexual assault retrial April 2, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
    Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse before jury selection in his sexual assault retrial April 2, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

    Getty Images 

    Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2018.
    Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2018.

    Reuters 

    A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018.
    A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands  from Central America trying to reach the United States, climbs the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 18, 2018. 

    Reuters 

    Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018.
    Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his four-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, November 15, 2018. 

    Reuters 

    A woman is sprayed with tear gas by the riot police officer during the "yellow vests" protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
    A woman is sprayed with tear gas by the riot police officer during the "yellow vests" protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.

    Reuters 

    The casket of late U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018.
    The casket of late U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. 

    Reuters

    A Super Blue Blood Moon rises behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey.
    A Super Blue Blood Moon rises behind the Camlica Mosque on January 31, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. 

    Reuters 

    Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating during the Figure Skating on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
    Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete in the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating during the Figure Skating on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. 

    Getty Images 

    Tourists release sky lantern during the Pingxi lantern festival on March 2, 2018 in Pingxi, Taiwan.
    Tourists release a sky lantern during the Pingxi lantern festival on March 2, 2018 in Pingxi, Taiwan.

    Getty Images 

    Aerial view of the military helicopter that fell on a van in Santiago Jamiltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on February 17, 2018.
    Aerial view of the military helicopter that fell on a van in Santiago Jamiltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, on February 17, 2018. 

    Getty Images

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stand before their portraits and respective artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, after an unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC on February 12, 2018.
    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stand before their portraits and respective artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, after an unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC on February 12, 2018. 

    Getty Images 

    Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 24, 2018
    Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 24, 2018.

    Reuters

    Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains in Men's Aerials during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 17, 2018.
    Dimitri Isler of Switzerland trains in Men's Aerials during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 17, 2018. 

    Reuters 

    Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., May 25, 2018.
    Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., May 25, 2018.  

    Reuters 

    Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018.
    Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S., April 21, 2018.

    Reuters

    Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 9, 2018.
    Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 9, 2018. 

    Reuters

    Model Winnie Harlow arrives at the 71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France on May 15, 2018.
    Model Winnie Harlow arrives at the 71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France on May 15, 2018.

    Reuters 

    Chuol, 17, from Sudan, takes shower on board Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea, August 3, 2018
    Chuol, 17, from Sudan, takes shower on board Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 3, 2018.

    Reuters

    A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018
    A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, January 6, 2018

    Reuters 

    Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2018.
    Panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2018. 

    Reuters 

    Croatia players celebrate next to an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal against England during the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018.
    Croatia players celebrate next to an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal against England during the World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018. 

    Reuters 

    A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 7, 2018.
    A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 7, 2018.

    Reuters

    A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 28, 2018.
    A rooster walks past the dead body of a Barrio-18 gang member in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 28, 2018. 

    Reuters 

    A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018.
    A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia, at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in  Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018.

    Reuters 

    Naomi Osaka of Japan hits against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018.
    Naomi Osaka of Japan hits against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2018.

    Reuters 

    People gather around candles and a US flag during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018.
    People gather around candles and a US flag during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, on November 8, 2018.

    Getty Images 

    Ito Mima of Japan, in action against Liu Shiwen of China, during the women's quarterfinal table tennis match at the Swedish Open Championships in Eriksdalshallen in Stockholm, Sweden on November 03, 2018.
     Ito Mima of Japan, in action against Liu Shiwen of China, during the women's quarterfinal table tennis match at the Swedish Open Championships in Eriksdalshallen in Stockholm, Sweden on November 03, 2018. 

    Getty Images 

    A Palestinian man wearing a Santa Claus outfit hands a flower to man in a wheelchair during a demonstration near the border between Israel and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 21, 2018.

    A Palestinian man wearing a Santa Claus outfit hands a flower to man in a wheelchair during a demonstration near the border between Israel and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 21, 2018.

    Getty Images 

    Rufus the Harris hawk is sprayed with water by handler Imogen Davies as she is interviewed by the media at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018
     Rufus the Harris hawk is sprayed with water by handler Imogen Davies as she is interviewed by the media at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2018

    Getty Images 

    An Israeli injured woman, evacuated from her apartment that was set ablaze after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, arrives at the hospital on an ambulance, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, on November 12, 2018.
    An Israeli injured woman, evacuated from her apartment that was set ablaze after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, arrives at the hospital on an ambulance, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, on November 12, 2018.

    Getty Images 

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez(C) listens with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018
    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez(C) listens with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018.

    Getty Images 

    A Kunming dog yawns during a training exercise demonstration for the media at the Correctional Services Department (CSD) Dog Unit Headquarters in the district of Stanley in Hong Kong on February 27, 2018.
    A Kunming dog yawns during a training exercise demonstration for the media at the Correctional Services Department (CSD) Dog Unit Headquarters in the district of Stanley in Hong Kong on February 27, 2018.

    Getty Images

    Czech Republic's Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar perform on March 21, 2018 in Milan during the Pairs figure skating short program at the Milano World Figure Skating Championship 2018.
    Czech Republic's Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar perform on March 21, 2018 in Milan during the Pairs figure skating short program at the Milano World Figure Skating Championship 2018.

    Getty Images 

    An Emirati falconer releases a falcon while on a hunting trip by Al-Marzoom Hunting Association at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi, on December 8, 2018.
    An Emirati falconer releases a falcon while on a hunting trip by Al-Marzoom Hunting Association at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi, on December 8, 2018. 

    Getty Images 

The year is over and we have seen some of the best photos of 2018 flood our newsfeeds because of so many things that have happened throughout the course of 2018.

The top photos of the year come from a variety of different topics ranging from breaking news to key moments political moments involving President Trump to historical events such as the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and funerals of former president George H.W. Bush and Senator John McCain.  Not all of the best photos of 2018 are from serious news events. Sometimes the best photos of the year come from photographers capture serendipitous and other spontaneous moments that are visually appealing. 

Best photos of the year: What makes a picture great?

The photographer plays a tremendous role when it comes to telling stories with images. While there are many photos that provide basic information such as adding context to a story, a great photo may go a step further by adding additional visual elements such as composition and lighting and other artistic components that contribute to enhancing a photograph. 

Michele McNally, former assistant managing editor for photography at The New York Times says there are four key components that make a photograph great. 

 

"The best news photographs work on many levels: historical, sociological, emotional and aesthetic. These are the images that stay with you. Not all situations provide these opportunities, but that is what we strive for," McNally said when asked about how the New York Times selects news photographs for news stories in a Q&A column from 2006.

Best photos of 2108, photos of the year, this year in pictures, orean People's Army (KPA) soldiers march during a mass rally on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2018.

Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers march during a mass rally on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2018. Credit: Getty Images 

Best photos of 2018

Click through the gallery to see how photographers documented the events that helped shape this very long year. 

 

