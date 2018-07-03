Alex Jones starts a war: The best #secondcivilwarletters tweets

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed Democrats will start another Civil War. Here are the best #secondcivilwar tweets imagining what it would be like.

Alex Jones claimed Democrats are going to start a new Civil War on the Fourth of July. So Twitter gave him one with #secondcivilwarletters.

It's July 3, 2018. America is less than halfway through President Donald Trump's term, and Democrats are realizing that Russia meddling in our elections will not be the most outrageous scandal our country will have to endure before it's done.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and man who claims chili makes him forget his kids Alex Jones sees everything building so fast that on the night of Sunday, July 1, he published a video titled “BREAKING: Democrats Plan To Launch Civil War On July 4th.”

BREAKING: Democrats Plan To Launch Civil War On July 4th https://t.co/38AWiUFaag — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 1, 2018

By Tuesday, Democrats had finally caught their breath from laughing so hard and got to work imagining what, exactly, a second Civil War would look like with #secondcivilwarletters. The hashtag spent most of the day as the top trending topic on Twitter, though it’s unclear whether that was due to the volume of tweets or their highly SEO-friendly content: avocados, the Kardashians, covfefe, Mike Pence and vaccines. Because in the end, it's not our broken democratic system that rules America — it's the Google algorithm.

Is this the future liberals want? Nobody wants to go to war, virtual or otherwise. But if it means keeping abortion legal, decriminalizing marijuana, creating a more equal legal system and enacting gun control legislation so kids can feel safe in their schools, then conservatives better make sure their mobility scooters are charged and crank up Kanye West, because #secondcivilwarletters could very well become reality.

So prepare for the fight to come by reading these fictional accounts of the #secondcivilwarletters as told on Twitter — because the revolution will be livetweeted.