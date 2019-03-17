The Big Stories

Boeing says finalizing software upgrade, revising pilot training for 737 Max

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 17, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Sunday it was finalizing the development of a software upgrade and a revision of pilot training for its 737 MAX, the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed, killing 157 people on March 10.

The updates are intended to address how the aircraft's flight control system - MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System - responds to erroneous sensor inputs, the planemaker said https://boeing.mediaroom.com/2019-03-17-Boeing-CEO-Muilenburg-Issues-Statement-on-Ethiopian-Airlines-Flight-302-Accident-Investigation in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

