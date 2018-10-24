BREAKING: Explosive devices found in mail sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

The U.S. Secret Service intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York on Tuesday as well as a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barak Obama in Washington, DC earlier today.

Both packages were identified as potential explosive devices and intercepted prior to being deliverd. Neither Clinton or Obama receive the packaged or were at risk.

The Secret Service has initiated a "full scope criminal investigation," the federal agency said in a statement, coordinating federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

The device was similiar to the one found at the home of billionaire financier Geroge Soros on Monday.

This story is developing.