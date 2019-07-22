Celebrities, politicians react to Ricardo Rossello leaked texts

Celebrities and politicians raised their voices along with thousands of outraged citizens in the wake of leaked texts between Puerto Rico's Governor, Ricardo Rossello, and his political cohorts. The chats, which were made public earlier this month, included sexist and homophobic comments. Rossello event went so far as to make fun of those who were killed in Hurricane Maria. As protests rage on in San Juan, a firestorm of high-profile responses have reinforced calls for Rossello to immediately resign.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands with la isla

"The people of Puerto Rico have spoken loudly and clearly for the world to hear. We must stand with la isla. Rosselló must resign," AOC said on Twitter on July 19.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio calls out Rossello

“Governor Rosselló has exhibited a pattern of sexist, homophobic and entirely inappropriate behavior. While Puerto Ricans attempt to heal from Hurricane María, he mocks victims for a cheap laugh. His words are as divisive as they are disqualifying. Governor Rosselló should resign immediately.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: 'It's a movement'

"This is not a moment, it’s a movement. Never seen coraje (anger) turn so quickly into coraje (courage).

Can’t get to in time. But I’ll be at the protests in Union Square today at 5pm. In solidarity with en las buenas y en las malas," Miranda tweeted, along with Puerto Rico flag emojis and the movement's hashtag #RickyVeteYa

Ricky Martin: 'It's enough'

Pop star Ricky Martin was a target of Rossello's homophobia.“You are not only cynical but you are also Machiavellian. The only thing you’ve done with that [apology] message is play with the mental health of the Puerto Ricans..." Martin said in response to Rossello's July 21 attempt at an apology.

“They mocked our dead, they mocked women, they mocked the LGBT community, they made fun of people with physical and mental disabilities, they made fun of obesity. It’s enough. This cannot be,” Martin said in a video on Twitter.

Melissa Mark-Viverito is sick of abuse from the powerful

The NYC council woman was also a target of Rossello's vitriol. On Sunday, Mark-Viverito said, "Yes. It is a revolution. La gente cansada del atropello. People are tired of the abuse from those in power. This is about reclaiming government, hitting reset & re-prioritizing. The people MUST be first. The nepotism & corruption is flagrant & must end."

Residente warns, 'You're playing with fire'

“I just saw [Rossello's apology] message and it’s a huge disrespect to Puerto Rico. You are not our governor,” Resident said in an Instagram video. “Nobody wants you to stay and that’s why we’re marching tomorrow. All the violence, all the economy that gets affected will be your fault. You’re playing with fire."

Tulsi Gabbard stands against corruption

"Join me in calling on all Democrats running for President to come here to Puerto Rico and show support for our fellow Americans here who are taking a stand against corruption. We must stand up against corruption, even when that corruption is within our own ranks. #rickyrenuncia" Gabbard tweeted on July 20.

Elizabeth Warren wants him to answer for his words

"I stand with Puerto Ricans who are taking to the streets this week to protest government corruption & Governor