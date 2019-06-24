The Big Stories

China says FedEx should offer a proper explanation on Huawei

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 24, 2019
  • 1/2
    1/2
    Reuters
  • 2/2
    2/2
    Reuters
    • Back to top

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that FedEx Corp should offer a proper explanation, after the firm apologized for refusing to ship a Huawei Technologies phone sent from Britain to the United States.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

FedEx had apologized saying it was an "operational error" after PC Magazine, an American computer magazine, said on Friday FedEx refused to ship the phone.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard)

 
Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries