China warns students, scholars about visiting U.S.

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 03, 2019 Updated : June 03, 2019
Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's education ministry on Monday urged students and scholars planning to visit the United States to more carefully evaluate the associated risks, state media said, as tension between the two countries escalates.

In a report, state television also quoted the ministry as saying rejections of visa applications by Chinese nationals had increased.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

