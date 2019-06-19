The Big Stories

China's Xi arrives in North Korea: Chinese state media

Published : June 20, 2019
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

Xi will be in North Korea for two days, becoming the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years, and could bring fresh support measures for its floundering, sanctions-bound economy.

