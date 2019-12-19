The Big Stories

China's Xi says patriotism key for Macau's success

By Reuters Top News
December 19, 2019
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday Macau's patriotism was the most important reason for the success of its "one country, two systems" formula of governance, in remarks appearing to draw a contrast with neighboring Hong Kong.

Xi praised the gambling hub for being one of the safest cities in the world, where people "rationally" express different views. Xi was attending celebrations to mark Macau's 20th anniversary of its handover to China. Earlier he swore in the new Macau administration led by Ho Iat-Seng.

In Hong Kong, Xi is facing his biggest political challenge yet after more than six months of pro-democracy protests.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

 
