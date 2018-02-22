NY State congresswoman Claudia Tenney claims most mass shooters 'end up being Democrats'

She appeared on a radio show in Albany, New York to discuss the recent mass shooting in Florida.

New York Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney claims many people who commit mass shootings are Democrats.

Tenney, a congresswoman from Albany, New York made these remarks while speaking on WGDJ radio in Albany. On the program, Tenney was discussing the recent mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

During the conversation about mass shootings, Tenney told radio host Fred Dicker, "It's interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats. The media doesn’t talk about that.”

Tenney did not provide any evidence to back up her claims she made on the radio show. You can listen to the podcast here. Tenney makes her remarks around the 33:35 mark.

The Republican congresswoman released a statement Wednesday appearing to back her comments made during the radio show.

“I am fed up with the media and liberals attempting to politicize tragedies and demonize law-abiding gun owners and conservative Americans every time there is a horrible tragedy," Tenney said. “While we know the perpetrators of these atrocities have a wide variety of political views, my comments are in response to a question about the failure to prosecute illegal gun crime. I will continue to stand up for law-abiding citizens who are smeared by anti-gun liberal elitists.”

Evan Lukaske, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee later issued a statement addressing Tenney’s comments on the radio show and her remarks made in the following statement, saying it will affect her results at the polls.

“Once again Congresswoman Tenney has demonstrated how completely unfit she is to serve in Congress,” Lukaske said. “Tenney’s comments are unhinged, shameful and disgusting, and show why voters will replace her next November,” he added.

Tenney, who is a life member of the NRA and fully defends the Second Amendment, is up for re-election this year in New York State’s 22nd District which includes Utica, Rome, Cortland and Binghamton.