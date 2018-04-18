Community solar aims to bring renewable energy to everyone

For Earth Day, environmental activists are encouraging people to look into community solar projects, which gives the benefits of solar energy without solar panels on your own roof.

Community solar farms let you get the benefits of solar power without putting panels on your own roof. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Anyone can go outside and enjoy the sun, but can everyone benefit from solar power?

If you don’t have the finances, or the roof, to install solar panels, you may have thought you had to miss out on the renewable energy resource, but a movement of “community solar” has been gaining traction.

Community solar is a model that lets you get the benefits (both economic and environmental) of solar panels, without actually installing them on your roof. The whole concept, said Nick Baudouin, co-founder of community solar software company PowerMarket, is “solar for all.”

“It’s for everyone, not just everyone who can check off a lot of boxes,” like previous requirements of home ownership, an in-the-thousands installation payment, a credit check and so on, he said. “I live in a city, in an apartment, and clearly I can’t put solar on my roof, but I can still be part of solar and be part of the sharing economy.”

Instead of having panels right on your roof, you can basically rent panels in a nearby community solar farm and see the savings — in some cases, guaranteed amounts — in your energy bills. You don’t have to commit to 20 years of solar service or deal with the hassle of installing panels.

PowerMarket works with solar developers to establish community solar programs, handling the software that deals with the utility companies, the households, making sure the credit goes toward the energy bills and so on. There’s a lot of administration work to it, he said, but it’s worth it to make solar more accessible.

Currently, PowerMarket has about seven community solar projects in both New York and Massachusetts. Some are still looking for people to sign on, like a project in Palmer, Massachusetts that will provide a carbon trade-off equivalent to planting 372 trees a year, while others are mostly booked up and awaiting construction, like a rooftop solar farm for Queens.

John Oppermann, executive director of Earth Day Initiative, an environmental nonprofit that partnered with PowerMarket to get people to sign up to the Queens project, said he definitely sees community solar becoming (even more) popular.

“Think across the country, people are looking to whatever ways they can switch over to solar and wind,” he said. It’s a great option particularly for cities like New York and Boston, which he said are “high ambition, low ability” when it comes to renewable energy. Community solar, he added, “provides the missing link.”

If you want to take this Earth Day, April 22, to sign on to community solar, check out dojust1thing.org and thepowermarket.com/marketplace.html.