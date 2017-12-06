House passes concealed carry gun bill

Concealed Carry Reciprocity passed the House on Wednesday making it easier for gun owners to legally carry weapons across state lines.

The House on Wednesday approved a concealed carry gun bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines, the AP reported.

The Republican bill is the first gun legislation in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The House voted to approve the bill 231-198.

The National Rifle Association hailed the bill as a top priority, saying it lets gun owners travel between states without conflicts due to varying state laws. But opponents argue the bill puts the public at risk by overriding state laws that put strict rules on guns.