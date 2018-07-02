Could Harvey Weinstein get life in prison? New charges a game changer

New criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein mean the potential for more serious punishment if the fallen film mogul is found guilty. Weinstein has been free on a $1 million bail after surrendering in May to face two sexual assault charges, but a new indictment announced Monday carries a heavy sentence.

The new criminal charges against Weinstein accuse him of sexually assaulting a third woman in addition to the two mentioned in earlier charges, the Manhattan district attorney said Monday. The indictment accuses Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in July 2006. The new charges, which include predatory sexual assault, carry a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, according to the office of District Attorney Cyrus Vance.