Dana Loesch removes NRA from Twitter bio, firestorm of reaction tweets ensue

While many think firebrand NRA mouthpiece Dana Loesch removed the organization because of the Maria Butina/Russian investigation, but that is not actually the case. (Getty)

The NRA’s firebrand mouthpiece Dana Loesch has removed the gun rights organization from her Twitter bio, setting off a firestorm of reactions across the Twittersphere.

Dana Loesch’s bio now reads: “Nationally syndicated radio host. Bestselling author. #2A advocate. Born for the storm. ‘Raven-winged avatar’ – The Atlantic. All opinions mine” with an American flag emoji.

The tweets in response immediately linked Loesch removing the NRA to the recent arrest and indictment of Maria Butina, a Russian national who is accused of acting as an unregistered agent for a foreign country — and also infiltrating the NRA to advance Russian interests.

Federal authorities are currently investigating whether the NRA, which donated $30 million to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, laundered Russian money through campaign contributions.

Dana Loesch removing the NRA from her Twitter bio appears to have been done well before the Butina-NRA-Russia controversy, however, as records appear to indicate she removed references to the organization sometime back in November 2017.

.@NRA spokesperson @DLoesch has removed NRA from her bio after investigation of NRA ties to Russian spies intensifies.



She be scared. — ᴏʜ ғᴜᴄᴋ ɪᴛ's ASHLEY LYNCH (@ashleylynch) July 22, 2018

This is not true. Here’s Loesch’s bio from earlier in the month, before the Maria Butina/gun lobby/NRA news broke. It did not cite the NRA. See for yourself: https://t.co/3JfRNmKJez pic.twitter.com/GIU5E7WOUd — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) July 23, 2018

True. It was in her profile on Nov 8th of 2017. It was deleted between that date and Nov 15th 2017. Here is the link to the archive of Nov 8th. I wonder what happened in that time period. https://t.co/NL7v29TrES — Resistance Fighters (@resistanceFtrs) July 23, 2018

Their tweet further proves my point. It shows Loesch removed the reference to the NRA back in 2017, not recently. It had nothing to do with Butina. — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) July 23, 2018

References to the NRA have also been removed from Dana Loesche’s Instagram and Facebook accounts as well.

Twitter responds to Dana Loesch removing NRA

Despite Dana Loesch removing the NRA from her Twitter bio well before the Maria Butina news broke, tweeters were firing on all cylinders across the social media network in response on Monday.

Here are just a few that stood out:

