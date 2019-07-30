All the ways to watch the 2020 Democratic Presidential debates this week, July 30, July 31

The second Democratic presidential debate will take place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Twenty candidates are set to participate in the second round of debates which is set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The moderators for the second Democratic presidential debate include CNN’s Dana Bash, Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, Don Lemon, host of "CNN Tonight" and Jake Tapper, host of CNN's “The Lead” and “State of the Union.”
Here all the ways to watch the 2020 Presidential Debates this week including live stream and channel information.
What time is the Presidential debate?
The 2020 presidential debates will air Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 , beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The debates are expected to end around 10:30 p.m. EST.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: NYC 2019 Pride Parade31 Pictures
Democratic Presidential debate lineupBelow are the candidates expected to participate in the 2020 Democratic presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Day 1 — Tuesday, July 30
Steve Bullock — governor, Montana
Pete Buttigieg — mayor, South Bend, Indiana
John Delaney — Maryland rep.
John Hickenlooper— former Colorado governor
Amy Klobuchar — senator, Minnesota
Beto O’Rourke — former Texas representative
Tim Ryan — Ohio representative
Bernie Sanders — senator, Vermont
Elizabeth Warren — senator, Massachusetts
Marianne Williamson — author
Day 2 — Wednesday, July 30
Michael Bennet — senator, Colorado
Joe Biden — former Vice President
Bill de Blasio — mayor, New York City
Cory Booker — Senator, New Jersey
Julián Castro — former Housing and Urban Development secretary
Tulsi Gabbard — Hawaii representative
Kirsten Gillibrand — senator, New York
Kamala Harris — senator, California
Jay Inslee — governor, Washington
Andrew Yang — entrepreneur
Watch Presidential debate: free live stream, TV channel info
You can catch the presidential debates on CNN and the CNN mobile app. CNN will also provide a free live stream feed of the presidential debate on the CNN YouTube channel for free.