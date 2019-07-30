The Big Stories

All the ways to watch the 2020 Democratic Presidential debates this week, July 30, July 31

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : July 30, 2019
2020 Presidential Debate: How to watch live stream

Reuters

The second Democratic presidential debate will take place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Twenty candidates are set to participate in the second round of debates which is set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The moderators for the second Democratic presidential debate include CNN’s Dana Bash, Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, Don Lemon, host of "CNN Tonight" and Jake Tapper, host of CNN's “The Lead” and “State of the Union.”

Here all the ways to watch the 2020 Presidential Debates this week including live stream and channel information.

What time is the Presidential debate?

The 2020 presidential debates will air Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 , beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The debates are expected to end around 10:30 p.m. EST.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Democratic Presidential debate lineup

Below are the candidates expected to participate in the 2020 Democratic presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Day 1 — Tuesday, July 30

 

Steve Bullock — governor, Montana
Pete Buttigieg —  mayor, South Bend, Indiana
John Delaney —  Maryland rep.
John Hickenlooper—  former Colorado governor
Amy Klobuchar —  senator, Minnesota
Beto O’Rourke —  former Texas representative
Tim Ryan —  Ohio representative
Bernie Sanders —  senator, Vermont
Elizabeth Warren —  senator, Massachusetts
Marianne Williamson — author

Day 2 — Wednesday, July 30

Michael Bennet — senator, Colorado
Joe Biden —  former Vice President
Bill de Blasio — mayor, New York City
Cory Booker — Senator, New Jersey
Julián Castro — former Housing and Urban Development secretary
Tulsi Gabbard — Hawaii representative
Kirsten Gillibrand — senator, New York
Kamala Harris — senator, California
Jay Inslee — governor, Washington
Andrew Yang — entrepreneur

Watch Presidential debate: free live stream, TV channel info

You can catch the presidential debates on CNN and the CNN mobile app. CNN will also provide a free live stream feed of the presidential debate on the CNN YouTube channel for free.

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries