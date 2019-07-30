All the ways to watch the 2020 Democratic Presidential debates this week, July 30, July 31

The second Democratic presidential debate will take place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Twenty candidates are set to participate in the second round of debates which is set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The moderators for the second Democratic presidential debate include CNN’s Dana Bash, Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, Don Lemon, host of "CNN Tonight" and Jake Tapper, host of CNN's “The Lead” and “State of the Union.”

Here all the ways to watch the 2020 Presidential Debates this week including live stream and channel information.

What time is the Presidential debate?

The 2020 presidential debates will air Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 , beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The debates are expected to end around 10:30 p.m. EST.

Democratic Presidential debate lineup

Below are the candidates expected to participate in the 2020 Democratic presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Day 1 — Tuesday, July 30

Steve Bullock — governor, Montana

Pete Buttigieg — mayor, South Bend, Indiana

John Delaney — Maryland rep.

John Hickenlooper— former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar — senator, Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke — former Texas representative

Tim Ryan — Ohio representative

Bernie Sanders — senator, Vermont

Elizabeth Warren — senator, Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson — author

Day 2 — Wednesday, July 30

Michael Bennet — senator, Colorado

Joe Biden — former Vice President

Bill de Blasio — mayor, New York City

Cory Booker — Senator, New Jersey

Julián Castro — former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Tulsi Gabbard — Hawaii representative

Kirsten Gillibrand — senator, New York

Kamala Harris — senator, California

Jay Inslee — governor, Washington

Andrew Yang — entrepreneur

Watch Presidential debate: free live stream, TV channel info

You can catch the presidential debates on CNN and the CNN mobile app. CNN will also provide a free live stream feed of the presidential debate on the CNN YouTube channel for free.