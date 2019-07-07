Deutsche Bank to quit equities, shrink investment bank in 7.4 billion euro overhaul

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE> plans to scrap its global equities business and scale back its investment bank in a sweeping, 7.4 billion euro overhaul designed to turn around the struggling German flagship lender.

The bank expects a 2.8 billion euro ($3.1 billion) net loss in the second quarter as a result of restructuring charges.

Deutsche said that it would also cut its fixed income operations, especially its rates business.

It will create a new unit to wind-down unwanted assets, with a value of 74 billion euros of risk-weighted assets.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing flagged an extensive restructuring in May when he promised shareholders "tough cutbacks" to the investment bank. The pledge came after Deutsche failed to agree a merger with rival Commerzbank <CBKG.DE>.

Media reports had suggested that Deutsche Bank could cut as many as 20,000 jobs -- more than one in five of its 91,500 employees.

