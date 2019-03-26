EU lawmakers back preliminary deal on copyright reforms

The Big Stories

Reuters Top News
Published : March 26, 2019 Updated : March 26, 2019
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - EU lawmakers endorsed on Tuesday a preliminary deal on rewriting the bloc's two-decade old copyright rules, which will force Google to pay publishers and artists for using their work online.

The European Commission kicked off the process two years ago in a bid to protect Europe's cultural heritage and ensure publishers, broadcasters and artists received fair compensation from big online companies.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

