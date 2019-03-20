The Big Stories

EU regulators fine Google 1.49 billion euros for blocking advertising rivals

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 20, 2019
Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators handed down a 1.49 billion euro ($1.69 billion) fine to Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday for blocking rival online search advertisers, marking the company's third penalty in two years.

Last year, the EU competition enforcer imposed a record 4.34 billion euro fine on Google for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals. This followed a 2.42 billion euro fine in 2017 for hindering rivals of shopping comparison websites.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries