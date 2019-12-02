Everything you need to know about 2019 holiday shipping deadlines
From USPS to UPS and more, here’s what you need to know.
The holiday season is just around the corner!
During the holiday season, it’s easy to get carried away with sending out gifts or ordering online. Most online retailers will specify if items will arrive on time for the holidays. To make sure your gift arrives on time, we’re here to help.
If you are sending a gift to a loved one across the world or states, and want to make sure it arrives before Christmas, here’s what you need to know. We have rounded up a few common shipping services deadlines to help you get into the holiday spirit.
Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost
Dec. 16: FedEx Ground and Home Delivery
Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day a.m.
Dec. 23: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority
For the international holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, go to fedex.com.
Dec. 13: UPS Ground
Dec. 19 UPS 3-Day Select
Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 22: UPS Express Critical
Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air
For more information about the 2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for UPS, go to ups.com.
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail
Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland First-Class Mail and Priority Mail
Dec. 19: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail
Dec. 20: First Class Mail service
Dec. 20: First class-packages
Dec. 21: Priority Mail Service
Dec. 21: Alaska to mainland priority mail express
Dec. 21: Hawaii to mainland priority mail express
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service
For the international holiday shipping deadlines and military shipping, deadlines go to usps.com.