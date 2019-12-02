Everything you need to know about 2019 holiday shipping deadlines

The holiday season is just around the corner!

During the holiday season, it’s easy to get carried away with sending out gifts or ordering online. Most online retailers will specify if items will arrive on time for the holidays. To make sure your gift arrives on time, we’re here to help.

If you are sending a gift to a loved one across the world or states, and want to make sure it arrives before Christmas, here’s what you need to know. We have rounded up a few common shipping services deadlines to help you get into the holiday spirit.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Fed-Ex:

Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 16: FedEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day a.m.

Dec. 23: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority

For the international holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, go to fedex.com.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for UPS:

Dec. 13: UPS Ground

Dec. 19 UPS 3-Day Select

Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22: UPS Express Critical

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air

For more information about the 2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for UPS, go to ups.com.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS:

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 19: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail

Dec. 20: First Class Mail service

Dec. 20: First class-packages

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Service

Dec. 21: Alaska to mainland priority mail express

Dec. 21: Hawaii to mainland priority mail express

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service

For the international holiday shipping deadlines and military shipping, deadlines go to usps.com.