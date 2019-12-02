The Big Stories

Everything you need to know about 2019 holiday shipping deadlines

From USPS to UPS and more, here’s what you need to know.
By Becca Glasser-Baker
Published : December 02, 2019

The holiday season is just around the corner!

During the holiday season, it’s easy to get carried away with sending out gifts or ordering online. Most online retailers will specify if items will arrive on time for the holidays. To make sure your gift arrives on time, we’re here to help. 

If you are sending a gift to a loved one across the world or states, and want to make sure it arrives before Christmas, here’s what you need to know.  We have rounded up a few common shipping services deadlines to help you get into the holiday spirit.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Fed-Ex: 

Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost

 

Dec. 16: FedEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 19: FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20: FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day a.m. 

Dec. 23: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx First Overnight from one U.S. location to another

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority

For the international holiday shipping deadlines for FedEx, go to fedex.com

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for UPS: 

Dec. 13: UPS Ground 

Dec. 19 UPS 3-Day Select 

Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air 

Dec. 22: UPS Express Critical 

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air 

For more information about the 2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for UPS, go to ups.com.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS: 

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground 

Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail  

Dec. 19: Hawaii to mainland First-Class Mail  and Priority Mail 

Dec. 19: Alaska to mainland Priority Mail

Dec. 20: First Class Mail service

Dec. 20: First class-packages

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Service 

Dec. 21: Alaska to mainland priority mail express 

Dec. 21: Hawaii to mainland priority mail express

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service

For the international holiday shipping deadlines and military shipping, deadlines go to usps.com

