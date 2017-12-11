Terror attack rocks New York City's Times Square during morning rush hour

The suspect, who had an improvised device strapped to his body, was taken down at gunpoint by police.

A suspect is in custody after an explosion rocked the vicinity of Times Square and Port Authority, bringing the city’s subway system to a standstill, Monday morning, officials said.

The suspect had what officials described as an improvised explosive device strapped to his body, and the explosion is believed to have been an intentional attack.

While the suspect’s identity has not yet been released, officials said he is of Bangladeshi descent and has a Brooklyn address, NBC4 reported. NY1 reported at 9:30 a.m. that police are searching his apartment.

The suspect appears to be the only person who was seriously injured in the explosion that occurred in the 42nd Street pedestrian tunnel between Port Authority and Times Square around 7:15 a.m., authorities said.

Officials said that four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is also on the scene, and both Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Donald Trump have been briefed, NBC 4 reported.

The NYPD, de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are expected to hold a press conference this morning.

The explosion comes just weeks after a Sayfullo Saipov drove a rented truck down a Lower Manhattan bike path on Halloween, killing eight people and injuring many others.

Traffic update regarding incident at 42nd St and 8th Ave: No cars allowed to exit FDR Drive from 59st to 42nd St., — 45th to 40th St., 7th to 9th Ave remains closed. #PortAuthority pic.twitter.com/ejuOgyqg9u — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017