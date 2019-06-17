The Big Stories

Faith in the Fed pushes Wall Street higher

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 17, 2019 Updated : June 17, 2019
  • 1/4
    1/4
    Reuters
  • 2/4
    2/4
    Reuters
  • 3/4
    3/4
    Reuters
  • 4/4
    4/4
    Reuters
    • Back to top

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.37 points, or 0.09%, to 26,111.98, the S&P 500 gained 2.58 points, or 0.09%, to 2,889.56, and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.37 points, or 0.62%, to 7,845.02.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries