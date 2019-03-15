The Big Stories

France freezes assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 15, 2019
Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - France has decided to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder and leader Masood Azhar, the French government said on Friday.

A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people suspected of being involved in terrorism.

Pakistan is under pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for a Feb. 14 attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Darren Schuettler)

 
Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries