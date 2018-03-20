Full Aubrey ODay Danity Kane DTJ Trump lyrics (video)

Donald Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day and Internet sleuths are trying to figure out if O’Day’s 2013 song, “DTJ” are about Trump or not (hint: of course they are).

The lyrics to “DTJ” are below and feature lines like, “I hate me for, I hate me for, hate you for letting our love die.” O’Day also sings,”You’re a f***ing pain in my a**.”

Can’t image Trump Jr. would ever be called pain in the tush.



You can say it was all a f***ing fairytale

Or you can say it was real

But I need to know and you know

Whatever the truth is defines the reality of you and I forever

And I need to be able to define that before I can walk away



I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself



Is that what you want?

You wanna, you wanna believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy?

And you want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever?

I don't know, I could... I couldn't do what I said I would do

So that answered the question for me

I'll always want you and always wonder about it

But it doesn't matter because I have to stay here



What made you stop believing in our world?

You know, I think probably the loss of the other world

I'm torn between two worlds both of which I wanted





I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die

I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die

I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die

I hate me for, I hate me for, hate you for letting our love die



Tell me you love me, I need you to do that



No, you don't



Yeah I do, I need to know it before I walk away

No, that's exactly what's stopping you from walking away



No it wouldn't, that's exactly what would help me walk away



You know everything anyway

You're the only one who ever knew my heart



I have to move on, I need your help

I can't believe that this was all a lie

You have to tell me you love me



I don't 'cause you're a f***ing pain in my ass



Tell me you love me and I won't talk to you anymore

I'll leave you alone



Look, it doesn't matter, it can't matter

The truth will only kill us both



You have to say it once to yourself and to me and then I'll go

Here is the audio of the song.