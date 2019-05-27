The Big Stories

Ghosn's Paris lawyers contacted U.N. body to complain about his treatment

May 27, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn's Paris lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle said on Monday that they had contacted a United Nations body last week to complain about Ghosn's treatment.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges, which he denies, and was freed last month from jail in Japan on a $4.5 million bail.

