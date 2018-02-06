Girl Scout sells 300 boxes of cookies in 6 hours outside marijuana dispensary

Recreational pot is newly legal in California, but someone narced, and now the Girl Scouts are investigating.

Proponents of legalizing marijuana say it will open up new small-business opportunities for the middle class. A Girl Scout in California metaphorically said, "Hold my beer."

Last weekend, an enterprising San Diego troop member set up shop outside Urbn Leaf, a legal pot dispensary. Her father told local TV stations that she sold 300 boxes in six hours.

The shop helped her out with an Instagram post: "Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4 p.m.! Have a friend that wants to #tagalong? Bring them with - shopping is more fun with friends anyways," an employee wrote. ("GSC" is a variety of pot flavored like Girl Scout cookies.)

Urbn Leaf founder Will Senn said the girl was passing by with her parents and wagon of cookies and he wanted to help them fundraise. "Cannabis is now legal in California and a direct result of that is the munchies a lot of times," he said.

Recreational pot use became legal in California on January 1, the same month Girl Scout cookie sales started. They'll continue through April.

A local Girl Scouts official told local TV station ABC10 that scouts are allowed to sell from wagons as long as a parent or guardian is present. "So if that's what they say they were doing... then they were right within the rules," said Alison Bushan of Girl Scouts San Diego.

But the Associated Press reports that the Girl Scouts of America is looking into the incident because selling in a commercial area is not allowed. Buzz-killing GSA spokeswoman Mary Doyle said they are trying to identify the girl and talk to her family. "As Girl Scouts, we assume good intent," she said. “When we learn that a girl is in violation of a standard/guideline, we almost always discover that the parent was unaware of the rules."

Senn said he would talk with the Girl Scouts and clear up any misunderstanding. "I’ve been in the cannabis industry a long time and worked to bring it out of the shadows,” he said. "Anytime we can help out by driving more people to support local fundraising like a Girl Scout selling cookies, we’ll do that.”