GRAPHIC VIDEO of Indonesia Tsunami that hit Saturday

Over 225 people are dead after a horrific tsunami blasted towns on Indonesia’s Sunda Straight on Saturday. The tsunami was likely caused by undersea landslides following the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano.

A video of the tsunami crashing into a concert hall went viral on Sunday morning. Indonesian rock band Seventeen was performing at the time and the bassist of the band died. Three other band members are still missing.

Several buildings are said to have collapsed in the area that was hit hardest.

Almost 14 years ago to the day a tsunami hit Indonesia and several other countries close to the Indian Ocean. The Dec. 26, 2004 tsunami killed nearly 228,000 people.

