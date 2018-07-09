How did the Thailand soccer team get rescued from a cave?

The Thailand cave rescue mission was in full force Monday, with eight of the 12 boys being successfully freed from a cave that had trapped them since June 23. But how did the Thailand soccer team get rescued from the cave?

Rescue workers in Thailand started rescue efforts on Sunday, successfully freeing four boys. The Thailand cave rescue mission saw more success early Monday, with four more boys emerging from the flooded cave, where the soccer team and their coach had been trapped for more than two weeks, bringing the total number rescued to eight. Now, the remaining four boys and their coach are still in need of help, but the Thailand cave rescue is a dangerous one, as flood waters threaten their lives and the lives of the daring rescue divers trying to get them to safety.

"As of now, eight people have left the cave," an official involved in the Thailand cave rescue operation told Reuters Monday. The official declined to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

So how did divers pull off the Thailand cave rescue?