How did Whitey Bulger die who killed him? The latest

Whitey Bulger was one of the FBIs most wanted criminals for years. Getty Images

Notorious Boston criminal Whitey Bulger was killed on Tuesday, immediately raising the question as to how did Whitey Bulger die who killed him? The Boston Globe reported that Bulger arrived at USP Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia on Monday, with the New York Times adding to that report that Bulger was being transferred after an incident in which he threatened an employee at a Florida prison.

Hazelton has recently had a string of murders, as Bulger was the third inmate that has been killed in the past seven months. The prison is said to be severely understaffed.

"Today's reported death at USP Hazelton, while concerning, is unsurprising," said American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr to MorningStar.com. "Federal prisons across the country are suffering from severe understaffing, and the situation is perhaps no more dire than at Hazelton."

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Bulger was beaten to death by at least two inmates, according to four Federal Bureau of Prisons employees who were not named.

"Anyone involved in criminal activity with [Bulger] feels grossly betrayed that he was informing on them while he was supposedly their comrade and friend," said former federal prosecutor Michael Kendall to the Times. "And anyone committed to law enforcement wouldn't consider him a legitimate informant, because he just manipulated law enforcement to carry out criminal activity - including murders."

Based on all the Tuesday reports it certainly appears like Bulger's death was a hit.

Boston.com reported Tuesday that one of the 1,277 inmates at Hazelton was another former Boston mobster named Paul Weadick. It is not known at this time if Weadick had anything to do with Bulger's killing.