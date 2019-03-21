The Big Stories

Indonesian investigators to hold news conference on Lion Air crash

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 21, 2019
Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian investigators said on Thursday that information from the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed in October was leaked to the media and they would hold a news conference at 0830 GMT.

The investigation into the crash of a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that killed all 189 on board has become more urgent after a second deadly accident in Ethiopia last week prompted regulators to ground the worldwide fleet of the aircraft.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries