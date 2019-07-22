The Big Stories

Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death: report

Published : July 22, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has captured 17 spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and some have been sentenced to death, Iranian media reported on Monday.

State television quoted the Intelligence Ministry as saying it had broken up a CIA spying ring and captured 17 suspects. A ministry official said some of those arrested had been sentenced to death, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

