Iran says will take further steps to reduce nuclear deal commitments: Tasnim

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 16, 2019
Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said it would announce additional steps to reduce its commitments under the 2015 international nuclear pact, which Washington withdrew from last year, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

"Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran's commitments under the deal," Tasnim said.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid)

