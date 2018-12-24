The Big Stories

Italy's Mount Etna erupts, authorities close airport

Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted on Monday, sending a huge column of ash into the sky and causing the closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast.
By Reuters Top News
Published : December 24, 2018
mount-etna

Reuters

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted on Monday, sending a huge column of ash into the sky and causing the closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast.

A chain of around 130 earth tremors have rocked the volcano since around 0800 GMT on Monday, Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said, with the strongest posting a magnitude of 4.0. There were no reports of any injuries.

The 3,330 meter high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The last major eruption was in 1992.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

 
Latest From ...
 
 
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries