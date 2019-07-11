Jailed financier Epstein seeks to be released under house arrest

(Reuters) - American financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday asked a federal judge to let him out of jail and allow him to remain under house arrest as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking underage girls.
In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, Epstein's lawyers argued that home confinement, along with electronic monitoring, surveillance and a bond secured by a mortgage on his $77 million Manhattan mansion would be enough to ensure that he does not flee the country.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: New York City celebrates U.S. women's soccer team23 Pictures
- PHOTOS: NYC 2019 Pride Parade31 Pictures