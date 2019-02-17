Jussie Smollett Ellen Page Mike Pence fake story video latest

The Jussie Smollett assault story took a strange turn in the past 48 hours.

It turns out Smollett’s story was likely fabricated as CNN reported this past weekend that Chicago Police believe Smollett paid two Nigerian brothers to carry out the assault. The brothers who were arrested in connection with the assault last Wednesday were released without charges on Friday because of “new evidence.”

Smollett maintains that he is telling the truth as attorney’s for the Empire star said Saturday that Smollett is “angered” and devastated” by reports that he is familiar with the attackers.

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has not been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

Actress Ellen Page even suggested that Vice President Mike Pence had something to do with the attack on Smollett during a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here is the video.

Page has not commented on the latest details.