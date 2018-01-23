Home
 
Kentucky school shooting leaves one dead

At least one person was killed and a dozen were wounded after a shooter opened fire in a Benton, Kentucky high school.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : January 23, 2018 | Updated : January 23, 2018
(Photo by Alan Cleaver via Flickr)
A Kentucky shooting left at least one person dead and a dozen others injured Tuesday morning when someone opened fire inside a rural high school. 

The shooter was taken into custody about 15 minutes after the attack at Marshall County High School in Benton, Reuters reported.

“The scene is secured, (and) the suspect is in custody,” police said.

A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy took the shooter into custody, Sergeant Josh Lawson, a state police spokesman, said by phone. Lawson had no further details about the shooter or the extent of the injuries.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called the shooting "tragic" on Twitter but asked people not to speculate on the attack. "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay... Let's let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..."

Photos taken outside the school showed emergency vehicles and first responders. One image showed a person being removed from the building on a stretcher. 

The school has an enrollment of 1,146 students in grades 10 through 12. Benton is in Marshall County, which is about 130 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee. The county has a population of about 31,000 people.

“It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County,” Bevin said on Twitter.

Reuters contributed to this report.

 
 
