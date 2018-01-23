Kentucky school shooting leaves one dead

At least one person was killed and a dozen were wounded after a shooter opened fire in a Benton, Kentucky high school.

A Kentucky shooting left at least one person dead and a dozen others injured Tuesday morning when someone opened fire inside a rural high school.

The shooter was taken into custody about 15 minutes after the attack at Marshall County High School in Benton, Reuters reported.

“The scene is secured, (and) the suspect is in custody,” police said.

A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy took the shooter into custody, Sergeant Josh Lawson, a state police spokesman, said by phone. Lawson had no further details about the shooter or the extent of the injuries.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called the shooting "tragic" on Twitter but asked people not to speculate on the attack. "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay... Let's let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us..."

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded," Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweets, urges people to "not speculate" https://t.co/HnLpZi27CL pic.twitter.com/S7wj47Mz2y — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 23, 2018

Photos taken outside the school showed emergency vehicles and first responders. One image showed a person being removed from the building on a stretcher.

At least 1 dead, multiple others injured in Kentucky high school shooting. Scene video in NE-002TU pic.twitter.com/sfz6lwlEKe — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) January 23, 2018

UPDATE: At least one person is dead and four injured in Kentucky high school shooting, a law enforcement official says. The shooter is in custody. https://t.co/HnLpZi27CL pic.twitter.com/rjQxh9WOMf — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 23, 2018

The school has an enrollment of 1,146 students in grades 10 through 12. Benton is in Marshall County, which is about 130 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee. The county has a population of about 31,000 people.

“It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County,” Bevin said on Twitter.

Reuters contributed to this report.