Kevin Spacey due in court Monday

“House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey is due in court in Nantucket on Monday, where is is expected to plead not guilty to sexual assault charges for allegedly groping an 18-year-old busboy at a bar in July 2016.

Nantucket District Court Clerk Magistrate Brian Kearney issued a criminal complaint of indecent assault and battery against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey on Dec 20, 2018.

In a criminal complaint filed, the victim told police Spacey allegedly bought him drinks after he got off work at Club Car bar, and Spacey asked the teen about his penis size. Spacey then tried to get him to come back to his house for an after-party, before reaching through his pants and touching the teen.

The busboy reportedly filmed a short part of the alleged groping on Snapchat and sent the video to his girlfriend.

Investigators showed the busboy the video during their interview and confirmed his and Spacey's clothes that night. Spacey eventually got up to go to the bathroom and the 18-year-old went home, according to the complaint.

Spacey responded with a bizarre video posted on his Twitter account , in his "House of Cards" character Frank Underwood in a kitchen sporting a Christmas apron.

"Of course some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all," he said in character.

"They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn't that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it's not that simple, not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you?" he said in the video.

Spacey's career fell apart in November 2017 following a slew of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when he was 14-years-old and Spacey was 26.

Then, Netflix killed off his character and fired Spacey in the wake of multiple sexual harassment claims from former and current “House of Cards” production staff.