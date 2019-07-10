The Big Stories

Labor Secretary Acosta defends Epstein plea deal

By Reuters Top News
Published : July 10, 2019 Updated : July 10, 2019
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday praised the new case against financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges and defended the role he played as a federal prosecutor in reaching a plea deal with Epstein that has been criticized as too lenient.

"Without the work of our prosecutors, Epstein would have gotten away with" a lesser state charge that would have let him avoid jail time, Acosta told reporters.

