It has been nearly six months since the Las Vegas shooting massacre. Getty Images

We are nearly six months removed from the Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, and the motive for Stephen Paddock remains mostly unclear. There are however, new details that have emerged regarding the shooting.

Search warrants released show that Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had handled ammunition that Paddock brought with him to the Mandalay Bay suite where he carried out the massacre. Danley also had told investigators that she had participated in the loading of magazines in the past.

Douglas Haig was also arrested in February for selling armor piercing bullets to Paddock. Haig's fingerprints were found on some of the ammo in Paddock's hotel room, and some had tool marks on them - indicating that Haig intentionally made them armor piercing. Haig was officially arrested on a charge of conspiring to manufacture and sell another type of ammunition.

Conspiracy theorists had been all over Haig in the months prior to his arrest. Haig currently works for Honeywell Aerospace and formerly worked for Boeing, raising red flags among the conspiracy crowd. Honeywell has long had a link to the United States military, providing defense products.

Investigators also identified two email accounts - CentralPark4804@gmail.com and CenterPark1@live.com - that were allegedly used by Paddock himself. There was communication between the two email addresses, saying the following:

From CenterPark1: "Try an ar before you buy. We have a huge selection. Located in the Las Vegas area."

From CentralPark4804: "For a thrill try out bump fire ar's with 100 round magazine."