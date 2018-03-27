Latest on Parkland David Hogg crisis actor conspiracy theory

Idiots on social media continue to believe that the Parkland school shooting was a conspiracy, and that student David Hogg is a crisis actor whose main mission in life is to bring down the NRA. Things reached a climax this week when the conspiracy theorists believe they caught Hogg in a lie. Hogg was taken completely out of context from a CBS documentary in which he said the following: “On the day of the shooting I got my camera and got on my bike and rode as fast as I could three miles from my house to the school to get as much video and to get as many interviews as I could because I knew that this could not be another mass shooting.”

Hogg has consistently repeated in other interviews that he was sitting in an AP environmental science class on the afternoon of the shooting, so folks ran wild with this.

Who's telling this kid what to say? Anti-gun Parkland student David Hogg first claimed he was at school during the shooting but now he says he was NOT at school during the shooting. How could you not remember? @davidhogg111. pic.twitter.com/uCfBHkiTyC — Andy Hortin (@AndyHortin18) March 27, 2018

The truth is that Hogg (a student journalist) took a cell phone video and interviewed his classmates in a school closet while the shootings were going on. It wasn’t until authorities allowed students to go home that afternoon that Hogg “got on his bike with his camera” and went BACK to the school to conduct interviews.

Another popular conspiracy involving Hogg and his family regards his father, Kevin Hogg, who is a retired FBI agent. Hogg left the FBI after being diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

Not fitting the conspiracy theory narrative is that Hogg is a lifelong Republican.