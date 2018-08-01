Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth set to rise with Allbird investment

Michael Jordan. LeBron James. Leonardo DiCaprio. What do these three have in common? Not much, except a love for basketball — oh, and they’re now all investors in shoes.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth is about to go up, thanks to his investment in the footwear company Allbirds. The actor has teamed up with the eco-conscious company to introduce a sustainable, eco-friendly sole on the company’s new flip-flop shoes.

"Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis," DiCaprio told People in a statement. "Allbirds is on the forefront of developing new materials that will serve as a model for the footwear industry. This kind of innovation is crucial for creating a more sustainable future. I am proud to join the company as an investor."

The soles on the flip-flops, called SweetFoam, are made of renewable sugarcane — a first in the industry known for using plastic EVA foam for similar shoes. The $35 flip-flops are available now through the AllBirds website, and the company plans to allow other companies to use the technology in their footwear.

What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth will definitely get a boost if the Allbirds renewable sugarcane foam takes off.

But the Titanic actor isn’t exactly hurting for cash. He pulled in his first $20-million payday way back in 2000 for his role in The Beach — a huge jump from the $2.5 million he got for Titanic in 1997. His biggest payday, according to Money magazine, was $59 million for Inception. That wasn’t just his salary, but also back-end profits, too. He pulled in a reported $39 million in total revenue in 2013, with $27 million in 2015.

He made $25 million alone for playing Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, but only $2 million for the 2011 movie J. Edgar.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth is also boosted by special investments — like Allbirds — and from endorsement deals. He’s made as much as $13 million for a promo movie for a casino, and a reported $5 million for appearing in a Chinese cell phone commercial.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth is also influenced by the millions he gives to causes that are close to his heart, including many environmental organizations. He’s given tens of millions of dollars to various organizations — and helped raise millions more through his Leonardio DiCaprio Foundation.

But really, what is Leonardo DiCaprio’s net worth?

No one knows exactly how much moola the actor has in his possession, but it’s estimated to be somewhere around $245 million. Not bad for someone who got his start on Growing Pains.