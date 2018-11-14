MAGA building blocks toy set teaches tots how to 'build the wall'

A mockup of the MAGA building blocks toy set from Keep and Bear.

Just in time for the holiday season, a gift retailer is selling MAGA building blocks for kids.

The conservative online gift shop Keep And Bear recently launched a new toy line and it will begin selling MAGA building blocks this month.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks!,” according to the Keep And Bear product page.

According to Keep And Bear, the MAGA Build The Wall set comes with 101 pieces and includes a President Trump figure complete with a Make America Great Again hardhat.

The MAGA building blocks appear to be Lego-like bricks meant for kids ages five and older to “build the wall” President Trump often refers to.

According to the description for the MAGA building blocks, the retailer wants to teach tots about national security and build a wall to stop migrants coming into the country.

MAGA building blocks details

The Keep And Bear online retailer has a clear message for why they created the MAGA Build The Wall building blocks set.

From the website:

A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail. We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth. In the interest of national security, however, we cannot allow just anyone and everyone to cross our borders. While there are good people attempting to enter our nation, there are also gangs, criminals, and terrorists. Everyone who wants to enter our country must enter legally for the safety of all. The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need.

The company adds that the new MAGA building blocks set will make a “great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids.”

According to the website the MAGA building blocks set is on sale for $29.95 and will begin shipping on November 23.

The conservative website and online shop also as other Trump-themed gifts on its website ranging from gifts on their website ranging from Trump bumper stickers to Trump apparel to posters and other MAGA collectibles.