Malaysia aims to recover about $5 bln in 1MDB-linked assets

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 21, 2019
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is looking to recover about $5 billion worth of foreign assets linked to state fund 1MDB, which is the subject of money laundering investigations, an anti-graft official said on Friday.

A separate taskforce will be set up to recover the assets, Azam Baki, a deputy commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Reuters Top News
