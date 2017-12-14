Home
 
Members of Congress who support ending net neutrality and took money from telecom companies — here's how much they got

The list just keeps going.
Michael Martin
 Published : December 14, 2017
Net Neutrality Vote
Today, the Federal Communications Commission met to vote on what is likely to be a repeal of net neutrality, an Obama-era regulation that prevented internet-service providers from charging more to access certain kinds of content or to create "fast lanes" for certain sites.

Supporters of repealing net neutrality, including Trump-appointed FCC head Ajit Pai, say that net neutrality is a regulatory burden. Critics of this push to repeal current net neutrality policies say rolling it back will allow telecom companies to exploit consumers with higher fees and disadvantage individuals and small businesses because larger corporations would be able to pay for their sites to be seen faster and more prominently.

On Wednesday, 107 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to the FCC supporting Pai's plan to repeal. Motherboard posted a a list of the 84 members whose signatures were legible, along with the amount of campaign contributions they've accepted from the telecom industry:

 

  1. Mo Brooks, Alabama, $26,000

  2. Ron Estes, Kansas, $13,807

  3. Thomas Massie, Kentucky, $25,000

  4. Ralph Norman, South Carolina, $15,050

  5. John Moolenaar, Michigan, $25,000

  6. Neal Dunn, Florida, $18,500

  7. Mike Bishop, Michigan, $68,250

  8. Alex Mooney, West Virginia, $17,750

  9. Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pennsylvania, $70,500

  10. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Missouri, $105,000

  11. Paul Gosar, Arizona, $12,250

  12. Richard W. Allen, Georgia, $24,250

  13. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota, $168,500

  14. Greg Walden, Oregon, $1,605,986

  15. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee, $600,999

  16. Billy Long, Missouri, $221,500

  17. Gregg Harper, Mississippi, $245,200

  18. Brett Guthrie, Kentucky, $398,500

  19. Bill Johnson, Ohio, $196,666

  20. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina, $41,830

  21. Earl “Buddy” Carter, Georgia, $39,250

  22. Susan Brooks, Indiana, $168,500

  23. Gus Bilirakis, Florida, $234,400

  24. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma, $141,750

  25. Mimi Walters, California, $161,500

  26. Joe Barton, Texas, $1,262,757

  27. Bill Flores, Texas, $127,500

  28. Pete Olson, Texas, $220,500

  29. Morgan Griffith, Virginia, $198,900

  30. Tim Walberg, Michigan, $131,850

  31. Fred Upton, Michigan, $1,590,125

  32. Joe Wilson, South Carolina, $104,750

  33. Martha McSally, Arizona, $84,936

  34. Blake Farenthold, Texas, $64,250

  35. Steve Womack, Arkansas, $104,750

  36. Tom Marino, Pennsylvania, $130,700

  37. Louie Gohmert, Texas, $85,055

  38. Walter Jones, North Carolina, $72,800

  39. Leonard Lance, New Jersey, $290,550

  40. Steve Chabot, Ohio, $332,083

  41. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia, $815,099

  42. Andy Biggs, Arizona, $19,500

  43. Mark Walker, North Carolina, $35,750

  44. Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin, $21,200

  45. Ken Buck, Colorado, $79,350

  46. Larry Bucshon, Indiana, $71,750

  47. Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee, $42,00

  48. David Rouzer, North Carolina, $34,300

  49. Paul Mitchell, Michigan, $18,000

  50. Hal Rogers, Kentucky, $360,450

  51. Doug Collins, Georgia, $103,600

  52. Ralph Abraham, Louisiana, $27,300

  53. Mark Meadows, North Carolina, $14,500

  54. Michael McCaul, Texas, $216,500

  55. Jeb Hensarling, Texas, $270,198

  56. Mike Simpson, Idaho, $125,200

  57. Tom Emmer, Minnesota, $28,500

  58. Randy Weber, Texas, $13,750

  59. Rob Woodall, Georgia, $60,250

  60. Ted Budd, North Carolina, $15,500

  61. Ken Calvert, California, $219,212

  62. Diane Black, Tennessee, $104,750

  63. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina, $115,700

  64. Sam Johnson, Texas, $219,785

  65. James Comer, Kentucky, $22,750

  66. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, $83,250

  67. Lamar Smith, Texas, $810,462

  68. Steven A King, Iowa, $210,810

  69. George Holding, North Carolina, $97,750

  70. Rob Wittman, Virginia, $57,250

  71. John Lee Ratcliffe, Texas, $53,950

  72. Jason Lewis, Minnesota, $21,050

  73. Jim Banks, Indiana, $16,303

  74. Bill Huizenga, Michigan, $34,000

  75. Bill Shuster, Pennsylvania, $202,500

  76. Steven Russell, Oklahoma, $23,500

  77. Adrian Smith, Nebraska, $165,834

  78. Jody B Hice, Georgia, $21,000

  79. Richard Hudson, North Carolina, $136,750

  80. Douglas L Lamborn, Colorado, $110,543

  81. Chris Collins, New York, $151,060

  82. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Washington, $673,530

  83. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio, $33,750

  84. Andy Barr, Kentucky, $51,100

 
