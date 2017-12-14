Members of Congress who support ending net neutrality and took money from telecom companies — here's how much they got

Today, the Federal Communications Commission met to vote on what is likely to be a repeal of net neutrality, an Obama-era regulation that prevented internet-service providers from charging more to access certain kinds of content or to create "fast lanes" for certain sites.
Supporters of repealing net neutrality, including Trump-appointed FCC head Ajit Pai, say that net neutrality is a regulatory burden. Critics of this push to repeal current net neutrality policies say rolling it back will allow telecom companies to exploit consumers with higher fees and disadvantage individuals and small businesses because larger corporations would be able to pay for their sites to be seen faster and more prominently.
On Wednesday, 107 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to the FCC supporting Pai's plan to repeal. Motherboard posted a a list of the 84 members whose signatures were legible, along with the amount of campaign contributions they've accepted from the telecom industry:
Mo Brooks, Alabama, $26,000
Ron Estes, Kansas, $13,807
Thomas Massie, Kentucky, $25,000
Ralph Norman, South Carolina, $15,050
John Moolenaar, Michigan, $25,000
Neal Dunn, Florida, $18,500
Mike Bishop, Michigan, $68,250
Alex Mooney, West Virginia, $17,750
Glenn “GT” Thompson, Pennsylvania, $70,500
Blaine Luetkemeyer, Missouri, $105,000
Paul Gosar, Arizona, $12,250
Richard W. Allen, Georgia, $24,250
Kevin Cramer, North Dakota, $168,500
Greg Walden, Oregon, $1,605,986
Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee, $600,999
Billy Long, Missouri, $221,500
Gregg Harper, Mississippi, $245,200
Brett Guthrie, Kentucky, $398,500
Bill Johnson, Ohio, $196,666
Jeff Duncan, South Carolina, $41,830
Earl “Buddy” Carter, Georgia, $39,250
Susan Brooks, Indiana, $168,500
Gus Bilirakis, Florida, $234,400
Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma, $141,750
Mimi Walters, California, $161,500
Joe Barton, Texas, $1,262,757
Bill Flores, Texas, $127,500
Pete Olson, Texas, $220,500
Morgan Griffith, Virginia, $198,900
Tim Walberg, Michigan, $131,850
Fred Upton, Michigan, $1,590,125
Joe Wilson, South Carolina, $104,750
Martha McSally, Arizona, $84,936
Blake Farenthold, Texas, $64,250
Steve Womack, Arkansas, $104,750
Tom Marino, Pennsylvania, $130,700
Louie Gohmert, Texas, $85,055
Walter Jones, North Carolina, $72,800
Leonard Lance, New Jersey, $290,550
Steve Chabot, Ohio, $332,083
Bob Goodlatte, Virginia, $815,099
Andy Biggs, Arizona, $19,500
Mark Walker, North Carolina, $35,750
Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin, $21,200
Ken Buck, Colorado, $79,350
Larry Bucshon, Indiana, $71,750
Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee, $42,00
David Rouzer, North Carolina, $34,300
Paul Mitchell, Michigan, $18,000
Hal Rogers, Kentucky, $360,450
Doug Collins, Georgia, $103,600
Ralph Abraham, Louisiana, $27,300
Mark Meadows, North Carolina, $14,500
Michael McCaul, Texas, $216,500
Jeb Hensarling, Texas, $270,198
Mike Simpson, Idaho, $125,200
Tom Emmer, Minnesota, $28,500
Randy Weber, Texas, $13,750
Rob Woodall, Georgia, $60,250
Ted Budd, North Carolina, $15,500
Ken Calvert, California, $219,212
Diane Black, Tennessee, $104,750
Virginia Foxx, North Carolina, $115,700
Sam Johnson, Texas, $219,785
James Comer, Kentucky, $22,750
Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, $83,250
Lamar Smith, Texas, $810,462
Steven A King, Iowa, $210,810
George Holding, North Carolina, $97,750
Rob Wittman, Virginia, $57,250
John Lee Ratcliffe, Texas, $53,950
Jason Lewis, Minnesota, $21,050
Jim Banks, Indiana, $16,303
Bill Huizenga, Michigan, $34,000
Bill Shuster, Pennsylvania, $202,500
Steven Russell, Oklahoma, $23,500
Adrian Smith, Nebraska, $165,834
Jody B Hice, Georgia, $21,000
Richard Hudson, North Carolina, $136,750
Douglas L Lamborn, Colorado, $110,543
Chris Collins, New York, $151,060
Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Washington, $673,530
Brad Wenstrup, Ohio, $33,750
Andy Barr, Kentucky, $51,100