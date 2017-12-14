Members of Congress who support ending net neutrality and took money from telecom companies — here's how much they got

Today, the Federal Communications Commission met to vote on what is likely to be a repeal of net neutrality, an Obama-era regulation that prevented internet-service providers from charging more to access certain kinds of content or to create "fast lanes" for certain sites.

Supporters of repealing net neutrality, including Trump-appointed FCC head Ajit Pai, say that net neutrality is a regulatory burden. Critics of this push to repeal current net neutrality policies say rolling it back will allow telecom companies to exploit consumers with higher fees and disadvantage individuals and small businesses because larger corporations would be able to pay for their sites to be seen faster and more prominently.

On Wednesday, 107 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to the FCC supporting Pai's plan to repeal. Motherboard posted a a list of the 84 members whose signatures were legible, along with the amount of campaign contributions they've accepted from the telecom industry: