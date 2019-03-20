The Big Stories

Mexican president talks trade, migration with Trump adviser Kushner

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 20, 2019
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with U.S. White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, the Mexican government said, discussing trade and migration.

Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's influential son-in-law, was invited by the Mexican government, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Michael Perry)

Reuters Top News
