Mexican president talks trade, migration with Trump adviser Kushner

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met with U.S. White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, the Mexican government said, discussing trade and migration.
Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's influential son-in-law, was invited by the Mexican government, it said in a statement.
