Mexico attorney general confirms arrest order for ex-Pemex boss

Reuters
Published : May 29, 2019
Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's attorney general said on Wednesday an arrest warrant had been issued for Emilio Lozoya, former CEO of state oil company Pemex, as part of a probe into the company's purchase of fertilizer businesses in the previous government.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz also told broadcaster Televisa the actions of Pemex's board at the time would need to be analyzed during the probe. That could raise questions about the role of senior officials in the previous administration because of various ministries' representation on Pemex's board.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Reuters
